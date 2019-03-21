North pip East in Under-17 nail-biter

NORTH Zone scored a thrilling one-wicket victory over East on the St Mary’s College Ground in St James when the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s Under-17 Inter Zone tournament bowled off recently.

Also, in winners’ row in the first round of action were South Zone who beat South West by nine wickets, while North East overwhelmed Tobago by 92 runs; and Central defeated East by six wickets.

Batting first, East Zone were bowled out for 98 in just 25.2 of the allotted 50 overs with Giovanni Gajadhar scoring 27 runs and Jabari Phillip contributing 23 runs against incisive North bowling on their home ground.

Aidan Samaroo was the most effective bowler taking three wickets for five runs while Abdur Juman grabbed two for 22, and Matthew Gittens finished with two for 23 as they put the brakes on the East Zone batting.

In reply North Zone also struggled but a fighting innings of 33 runs by “Man-of-the-Match” Gerard Chin took them over the line in 30.3 overs with one wicket to spare. Also making an input to the winning total was Chadeon Raymond who made a valuable 14.

For East, Giovanni Gadjadhar took three wickets for 18 runs, Sion Hackett snared three for 25 and Shazad Mohammed finished with three for 35 in an overall inspired bowling performance.

In the sister isle, North East got their campaign off to a winning start after taking first knock and rattling up 187 all out in 46.1 overs with Vince Kistow top-scoring with 35 runs.

Also, in the runs were Aidan Lackansingh (26) and Giovanni Ramdenny (17).

The Tobago bowlers deserved credit for a steady and incisive performance led by Josh Telemacque (three for 44) and Jayden Kent (three for 28), who were supported by Jonel Moore (two for 35) and Orlando James (two for 31).

But in response the homesters were bundled out for 95 in 32.4 overs.

North East’s Vasant Singh, adjudged “Man-of-the-Match” returned match-winning figures of five wickets for 23 runs in 8.4 overs with two maidens. Assisting in the demolition was Anderson Mahase (three for 16).

Central Zone, crowned champions of the Under-15 tournament two weeks ago, rode their momentum after winning the toss and inserting South East which would only muster 70 all out with only Aroon Gopichandsingh (16) making any impression with the bat.

Architects of the South East downfall were Shiva Sankar (3 for 16) and Nick Ramlal (3 for 7).

After a slight hiccup, Central attained victory finishing on 72 for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs with Kyle Kissoondath leading the way with 19 runs.

For South East, Isaiah Gomez took two for 13 and Amrit Gopichandsingh had figures of two for 19.

And in the other match of the first round, South humbled South West who were bowled out for 102 in 44 overs with Liam Mamchan picking up three wickets for 12 runs.

Only Cameron Loubon (18), and Rashaad Cox (18) made any significant contribution to the small total.

In reply South romped home ending on 103 for on in 17 overs as Tariq Mohammed smashed 65 not out. Amrit Dass took one for 25 for South West.