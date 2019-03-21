My solution forWoodbrook jam

THE EDITOR: On any given afternoon, Monday to Friday, between 3 and 5 o’clock, the traffic in the St James/Woodbrook areas is terrible to say the least. This is understandable as parents pick up children after school.

However, in order to ensure a better flow of traffic a few traffic wardens or police officers at strategic points to direct motorists would be greatly appreciated, and thereby alleviate the congestion.

One such location is at the intersection of Ariapita Avenue and O’Connor Street in Woodbrook. I live on the street and I can’t help but feel sorry for the poor motorists who have to literally trickle up the street from Wrightson Road, depending only on the good nature of the motorists driving along the avenue, who have the right of way, to let them in.

At this time O’Connor Street becomes a main artery from Wrightson Road heading north. I would not suggest another traffic light as it is not really needed, except between 3 and 5 pm, Monday to Friday.

Of course there may be other intersections that need a similar solution action, but I know of this one. Why not try it? It might just help the situation, bearing in mind that nothing else is being done.

W DOPSON, Woodbrook