Massy supports underwater clean-up efforts

Shari Wellington-Griffith, chairman, TT Eco-Divers Club, receives a cheque for $80,000 from Thomas Pantin, executive chairman, Retail Line of Business, Massy Group in support of the group's underwater clean up exercises.

TT Eco-Divers Club has received a contribution of $80,000 from Massy Stores Trinidad, to be used to acquire airlift bags to remove underwater waste, marker buoys and diving equipment to use in its clean-up efforts at the start of the turtle-nesting season.

Shari Wellington-Griffith, chairman of the club, said, “The turtle population, particularly those that nest along our northwest coastlines, suffer tremendously as a result of plastic pollution. Hawksbill turtles in particular get disoriented and die in a sea of plastic when they come ashore. Juveniles especially become trapped or injured by plastic and other items. Overall, the marine life in that area of TT is under serious threat. At the very least, Massy’s donation will help us to remove waste and hopefully safeguard the turtle population in the area.”

She said the airlift bags will help to bring underwater waste, such as plastic waste lodged between rocks, to the surface more efficiently so it can be removed from the marine environment.”

Thomas Pantin, executive chairman of Massy’s retail line of business, said the partnership is the first of many to come, as a result of Massy Stores’ decision in 2018 to reduce the impact of plastic waste by charging for single-use plastic bags.

“We made a commitment last year to our customers that the proceeds from the sale of plastic bags would be donated to support environmental sustainability.

"Our philosophy, which will guide how we select groups and projects to support, is to empower communities, such as the community of divers of the TT Eco Divers Club, in their efforts to remove plastic waste from the environment.”