Intercol T20 round two bowls off

COUVA East Secondary will aim to continue its brilliant form when round two of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Intercol T20 competition, bowls off, today.

Couva East romped to a 178-run win over Princes Town West Secondary in round one on Tuesday. Denzil Antoine was in destructive form cracking an unbeaten 141 to lead Couva to 228 for three in 20 overs. In reply, Princes Town were skittled out for 50 as Ronillstar Perriera grabbed five for 11.

Couva East, who played in the south championship 50-over competition earlier this season, will try to upset premiership (first) division team Presentation College, Chaguanas at the latter’s school ground from 1 pm.

Current premiership 50-over champions and defending T20 champions Hillview College will tackle north championship team Trinity College East at Honeymoon Park in Tunapuna from 1 pm. All the matches today will feature premiership division teams against championship division teams.

TODAY’S FIXTURES

Hillview College vs Trinity College East, Honeymoon Park, 1 pm

Naparima College vs ASJA Boys San Fernando, Naparima, 1 pm

St Benedict’s College vs Manzanilla Secondary, Daren Ganga Recreation, 11 am

Shiva Boys Hindu College vs Carapichaima East Secondary, Metronomes Ground, 1 pm

Fatima College vs Tunapuna Secondary, Fatima, 11 am

Presentation College, Chaguanas vs Couva East Secondary, Presentation, 1 pm

Vishnu Boys Hindu College vs St Mary’s College, Munroe Road Recreation, 1 pm

Barrackpore West Secondary vs Presentation College San Fernando, Barrackpore West, 1 pm.