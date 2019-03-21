Grande gardener charged with wife’s murder

AFTER spending more than a year in hospital with a gunshot wound, a 42-year-old Sangre Grande gardener was charged yesterday afternoon with the murder of his wife, Margaret Ragoobar-Guevarra, homicide investigators confirmed.

Police said Dominic Guevarra was discharged from the Port of Spain General Hospital last week.

He spent the past year there recovering from wounds caused by a shotgun blast. His wife was killed in February 2018. Guevara is expected to appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate today.

Investigators were unable to interview Guevarra while he was warded and said they were waiting to see if he would be discharged in order to question him. Ragoobar-Guevarra was shot and killed on February 27 last year. Her body was found by a female daughter in a bedroom at the family’s Mandillon Road, Sangre Grande home.