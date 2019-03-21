Charles leads Police to Retro Style K/O title

GOAL-ATTACK Donna Charles put on another clinical performance, scoring all but one of her eight attempts as she led Police to their second title in one week, the Courts All Sectors Netball League Retro Style Knock-out competition, on Monday.

At the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, Police maintained their comfortable 5-2 half-time lead to close the final with a 9-5 victory over Les Enfants.

Charles' team-mate, goal-shoot Beverly Hernandez scored her two attempts. For Les Enfants, goal-attack Michelle Hutchins scored four goals from six attempts.

Charles was even more ruthless for Police in the preceding semifinal, scoring all eight of her attempts in her team's 9-4 victory over TSTT. Hernandez also scored her only attempt in that match for Police.

Police's win saw them add the Retro Style Knock-out title to the Divisional (Retro) Knock-out title they won a week before.

On that day, Charles played an almost flawless series of matches for Police, leading the club in scoring for all the matches.

Meanwhile, Les Enfants advanced to the final with a 13-4 victory over Jabloteh. Hutchins led all scorers with eight goals from 10 attempts.

The final was, in fact, Les Enfants' third match contested on the day. They played in the semi-final against Jabloteh, winning 13-4, and also played immediately before in a regular Retro Division league match, in which they lost 28-20 to MIC Tigers.

MIC's Sojourner Hyles Lewis led all scorers but was far from her sharpest, with 17/31, while Anita Pitt Russell helped out with 11/23.

For Les Enfants, Hutchins, who led the team in scoring in their following two matches, was also Les Enfants' leading scorer in that match with 13/16.