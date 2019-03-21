N Touch
Bridgewater guides Trinity High to lopsided win

Joshua Bridgewater
Joshua Bridgewater

TT’s Joshua Bridgewater recorded a total of 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as he helped the Trinity Catholic High School of Hutchinson, Kansas, United States record an easy 73-20 win over the Independent High School of Wichita to open the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Class 2A Boys basketball sub-state tournament on February 25.

In the sub-state semifinals which took place on February 28, the six-foot nine-inch tall forward, who was the second player to score in double figures, added 12 points in the team’s 62-57 win versus Garden Plain High School.

The Trinity Celtics pushed their winning streak to 12 games, after defeating Medicine Lodge High School 66-43 in the sub-state championship which took place on March 2, helping the Celtics secure a trip to the KSHSAA State Basketball Championships from March 6-9.

On March 6, in their first state championship game against Mission Valley High School, Trinity emerged victorious advancing to the final four of the tournament, defeating their opponents 49-23. Last Friday, the Celtics also edged the St Mary’s Colgan High School 36-31, earning them a spot in the

state championship finals.

In the state championships which took place on March 9, the Trinity Catholic High School, who finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the state, came up against the Ness City High School Eagles at the Gross

Memorial Coliseum, Kansas.

Despite the Celtics’ efforts to bring a state championship to Hutchinson, they ultimately fell to the Eagles 67-55.

Trinity topped off their season with a 22-4 record.

Bridgewater, who hails from Chaguanas, attended Chaguanas North Secondary School and was also a part of the Maloney Pacers Basketball Club and Youth Development Programme based in Maloney.

