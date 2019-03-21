Bail for man charged with stealing bus, injuring woman

THE man charged with stealing a bus in November last year has been given bail.

Bharat Ramjeawan, 55, was recently granted $150,00 bail in the Chaguanas magistrates’ court.

Ramjeawan, of Ravine Sable Road, Longdenville, Chaguanas, is facing magistrate Christine Charles on a charge laid indictably, of stealing a Public Service Transport Corporation bus on November 19, 2018, valued close to $1 million.

The charge stemmed from an incident in which a PTSC bus crashed into the home of Carla Rambally, at Cashew Gardens, after it was stolen from the PTSC compound in Chaguanas.

In addition to the robbery with aggravation charge, Ramjeawan is facing six counts of dangerous driving, three counts of failing to stop after an accident, three counts of failing to render aid, failing to stop as instructed by police and driving without a driver’s permit and valid insurance.

Ramjeawan was committed to St Ann’s Hopsital by Charles for evaluation when he first appeared in court. However, recently, during another appearance, attorney Shiva Boodoo submitted to the magistrate that Ramjeawan was not battling a mental problem, but a social one which caused him to turn to alcohol.

Boodoo has so far been given a summary of the police evidence against his client as well as medical reports of the injuries Rambally suffered.

Charles granted $30,000 cash alternative to the bail and ordered Ramjeawan to reappear on October 14.