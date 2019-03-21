45 ADDYs for McCann

The Nestlé MAGGI 'Divali Spices' social media post, created by McCaann. It was one of 13 awards for social media the agency won at the Caribbean ADDY Awards. McCann won 45 awards, the most by any agency.

McCann Port of Spain has won 45 awards at The Caribbean Advertising Federation's (CAF) American Advertising Awards (AAA) ADDY Awards. The American Advertising Awards recognises creative excellence in advertising. McCann won six golds, 38 silvers and a Best of Public Service for Guardian Group’s Shine Charity Walk & Run Campaign.

McCann’s wins included 13 digital/social media awards, the most of any company, including a gold in the Augmented Reality category.

The agency won for ten different clients across multiple industries: Angostura; BPTT; Creamery Novelties; Guardian Group; Kiss Baking; Bermudez Crix; Nestle Maggi; Nestle Carnation; National Lotteries Control Board and United Way

Managing director Stephen Look Tong said, “We are especially proud about the results this year as we won for multiple clients, both local and international. We also won the most digital/social media awards of any agency. This is part of our mission to continue leading creatively and effectively in the digital arena.”

Chief creative officer at McCann, Marvin Imamshah stated, "It’s more than just the number of awards we won, it’s the depth of the wins. To win for a diverse range of campaigns, categories and clients truly demonstrates the creative strength of McCann.”

Besides being a consistent winner at the Caribbean ADDY Awards, McCann is still the only Caribbean agency to have won a Gold National ADDY, which is the highest level of the competition.

“This year’s competition was at a very high standard, a testament to the global level of work coming out of our Caribbean nations. We should be proud of the body of creative that was done in 2018. It is a clear indicator that Caribbean agencies are a force to be reckoned with,” said Arnold JJ Foote, CAF president.

The awards are judged by a panel of established advertising professionals from the US.

Judge Dan Vargas, CEO and president of Vargas & Amigos Inc said, “Judging the Caribbean 2019 ADDY competition was special for me. I saw work that anyone would be proud to have in their portfolio. I was extremely impressed at the quality of work presented. I have never given so much gold to a district. I judge hard but the participants made the judging easy. The Caribbean is a force to be reckoned with.”

Judge Chris Sculles, founder, president and chief creative officer of McGuffin Creative Group said, “This was a difficult show to judge because there was such a high caliber of creativity, design, and execution across the board. I believe the submissions moving on will most likely make waves in the district competition. The Caribbean region should be very proud of the outstanding work that is being created and of its advertising community.”

Winners from the CAF AAA will now go forward to compete with winners in Florida at the District level of the competition being judged mid-March and announced at the upcoming AAF District 4 Annual Conference ADITUDE Addy Gala, on May 4.

The Caribbean was represented by 29 different Caribbean companies. Agencies entered from Trinidad, Jamaica, Barbados, St Lucia, Curacao and US Virgin Islands.