Woman killed in Diego accident

A 46-year-old woman is dead and a man hospitalised after an accident on the Diego Martin Main Road last night.

According to a police report, 46-year-old Shervon Madina of Pinto Road, Arima, was walking on the road at about 8 pm when she was hit head-on by a dark coloured vehicle.

Medina was knocked flat on the ground.

Police say the man stopped a short distance away and, after emergency services were called, both Madina and the driver were taken to the St James Medical Facility. Madina was pronounced dead on arrival.

While reports suggest the driver was a police officer, who was drag racing when the incident occurred, police were told the driver clipped a car which he was trying to overtake, and lost control. That was when the car swerved onto the pavement and into Medina’s path.

The driver is said to be in a stable condition, but had a headache and was experiencing body pains.

Western Division police officers are continuing investigations.