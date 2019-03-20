TTFA given 7 days to disclose ‘Home of Football’ info

Super League president Keith Look Loy

The TT Football Association (TTFA) has been given seven days in which to provide documentson the construction of its US$2.5 million “Home for Football” to Super League president Keith Look Loy.

In an oral decision delivered a short while ago, Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh ruled that the disclosure of the documents to Look Loy, a director of the TTFA, was in the public’s interest and the interest of transparency of the sport, locally and internationally.

Look Loy was granted permission to pursue his judicial review claim against the TTFA over the failure of its senior officials to disclose details related to the project in Balmain, Couva, to him and other directors.

In the claim, Look Loy has alleged he is entitled to the information, which includes financial records and details on the contractors and project manager hired for the project.

He also sought a declaration that TTFA president David John-Williams and general secretary Justin Latapy-George acted irrationally and unreasonably in repeatedly failing to disclose the information.

In an affidavit, Look Loy claimed he had made several requests of both men since December, 2017, all of which were ignored.

“My requests for inspection of the documents have not been made whimsically to the TTFA in any way. My requests have been ongoing for at least eight months and are of utmost importance to ensure transparency in the interest of the public,” Look Loy said.

In a supplemental affidavit, Look Loy said he was offered an opportunity to see the requested documents after he filed the lawsuit. However, the day before he was expected to do so, he was told he had to sign a non-disclosure agreement first. He refused.

Look Loy was represented by Matthew Gayle, Dr Emir Crowne and Sheriza Khan of New City Chambers.

The Home for Football project is expected to include a 72-room hotel, training pitches, an entertainment centre and administrative offices for the association. The sod was turned in September 2017, with construction starting in February. The project was sponsored by Fifa and is being constructed on a little over seven hectares of land donated by the Government.

The project is already at an advanced stage and was toured by Fifa representative Veron Mosengo-Omba and Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe in August last year.