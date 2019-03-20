TT U-14 girls lost 3-0 to Puerto Rico 2019 WJT Girls N/Central America and C’bean Pre-Qualifying

TT’s Ella Carrington

ELLA Carrington, Charlotte Ready and Zara Ghuran have almost certainly been ruled out of contention for a place in the first to eighth play-offs at the 2019 WJT Girls North/Central America & Caribbean Pre-Qualifying tournament in the Dominican Republic, after they suffered a second successive 3-0 defeat, this time to Puerto Rico, yesterday.

The loss kept TT rooted at the bottom of Group D ahead of today’s last group match in which they play fifth-seed El Salvador.

Ready opened for TT in the first singles match and was comprehensively beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Claudia Perez from the Spanish speaking US territory. Carrington, in the following singles match, put up greater resistance but also lost against her opponent, Andrea Perez, 6-4, 6-2. Ghuran and Carrington then paired for TT in the doubles match, as they did the previous day, but fell to another defeat, losing 6-3, 6-3 to Perez (Claudia) and Mila Martinez. TT lost 3-0 on the opening day to Curacao, while Puerto Rico defeated El Salvador by the same margin. Yesterday, El Salvador picked up their first win with a 2-1 triumph over Curacao, leaving TT as the only team without a point from two matches.

As a result, it will be nearly impossible for TT to progress out the group and into the first to eighth play-offs. They will have to win by a very wide margin against El Salvador and will also need Puerto Rico to defeat Curacao heavily.

If they finish third or fourth in the group, TT will move into the ninth to 16th place play-offs.