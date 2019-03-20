Suspended UTT prof sent on leave

Valerie Stoute.

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia says a suspended University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) professor has been sent on vacation leave until retirement.

He was responding to a question in the Senate yesterday about a UTT professor who was denied entry to the UTT annual graduation ceremony, likely a reference to Valerie

Stoute, a professor of practice of environmental studies, who was barred from attending the ceremony in November last year.

Garcia said UTT had advised the professor was on administrative leave at the time and was not supposed to enter the premises without permission.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark asked if the administrative leave had expired and Garcia replied that it was terminated with immediate effect and the professor was required to take vacation leave from February 1, 2019 until her retirement on August 21, as she had 170 days' leave balance.