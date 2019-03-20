Rodney Charles: Not surprising TT left out Trump meeting

MP for Naparima, Rodney Charles.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles said it is not surprising TT has been left outofa meeting with US President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Newsday today, Charles said this country was left out because of the negative stand the Government took towards the US's open support for self-declared Venezuelan president Juan Guaido.

He said for the first time in history, TT had an open verbal confrontation with a US ambassador where the Prime Minister took umbrage at a statement made by the ambassador.

“In Parliament the PM described the action of the US in providing food and assistance to the Venezuelans as a belligerent activity and indicated that it should have been done through the UN. “Notwithstanding that, we say that we are an honest country...in terms of the inauguration ceremony, and we were present at a high level. In diplomacy, that is giving support and legitimacy to the Maduro administration.”