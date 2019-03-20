Reduced killings in southern division

Snr Supt Zamsheed Mohammed, head of the Southern Division, has said there has been a reduction in the number of homicides in his division: there were 15 in 2018 by this date, but eight so far in 2019.

Mohammed said the seven fewer murders compared with last year represented a 47 per cent reduction.

Mohammed also said 10,785 marijuana trees, 48 pounds of cured marijuana and 3,500 marijuana seedlings had been destroyed, with an estimated street value of $11 million, after four eradication exercises in Moruga.

The division's aim, he said, is to reduce the figure even further by continuing to partner with key stakeholders and the public.

He pointed out, “What is noteworthy is that most of the homicides in the division, and by extension TT, were committed with the use of firearms. We will continue to conduct proper investigations to ensure that secure convictions to have these persons locked away from law-abiding citizens."

He said nationally, 102 illegal guns have been recovered inthe nine policing divisions, 21 of them in the Southern division.

He was speaking at the weekly police media briefing today, at the Police Administration building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain.