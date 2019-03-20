Police: Pay gun licence fees by April 1

People who have outstanding fees for a firearm user's licence (FUL) are being called upon by the police to pay their fees before April 1.

At the weekly police media briefing today, at the Police Administration building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain, acting Supt Wayne Mystar reminded users on behalf of the Commissioner of Police that all fees must be paid on or before the deadline.

He said payments can also be made on Sundays at the police station where the licence was obtained.