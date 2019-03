Man shot dead in Carapo

Photo: Jeff Mayers

A 30-year-old man was found dead in his home in Arima on Tuesday night.

According to reports the man, identified as Marvin “Jungle” Gordon, of Race Course Road, Carapo, had just returned to his home after liming at a bar.

Shortly after, his wife heard gunshots.

When his wife checked, she found him lying on the floor suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police investigating the matter say he had no previous matters.