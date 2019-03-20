N Touch
Wednesday 20 March 2019
follow us
News

Man hospitalised after cutlass attack

File photo: The San Fernando General Hospital. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD
File photo: The San Fernando General Hospital. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

Pleasantville resident Keldon Ansola is in a serious condition at the San Fernando Hospital after being chopped in an attack in Palo Seco on Friday night.

South Western Division police said Ansola was standing at No 8 Road at about 7.00 when a man holding a cutlass ambushed him and chopped his hands, head and foot, before running away. Residents nearby heard Ansola's screams and contacted police.

Ansola was in the area to do a business transaction with someone. Police say they are uncertain about the nature of the transaction.

Santa Flora police are searching for the attacker.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Man hospitalised after cutlass attack"

News