Man hospitalised after cutlass attack

File photo: The San Fernando General Hospital. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

Pleasantville resident Keldon Ansola is in a serious condition at the San Fernando Hospital after being chopped in an attack in Palo Seco on Friday night.

South Western Division police said Ansola was standing at No 8 Road at about 7.00 when a man holding a cutlass ambushed him and chopped his hands, head and foot, before running away. Residents nearby heard Ansola's screams and contacted police.

Ansola was in the area to do a business transaction with someone. Police say they are uncertain about the nature of the transaction.

Santa Flora police are searching for the attacker.