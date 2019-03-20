‘Justice holiday’ causes minor disruption to courts

Two people wait to be checked by security as business continues as usual at the Port of Spain District Magistrates Court on Monday. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

COURT operations throughout TT were marginally affected on Monday despite hundreds of public officers in the Judiciary staying away from work to protest the proposed restructuring of the organisation.

Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke had dubbed Monday’s action a “justice holiday,” and hailed it as a 100 per cent success. He said almost all the 500-plus public officers of the Judiciary stayed away from work.

All courts were affected. Every single one,” Duke told the media at a briefing at the PSA’s offices on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. Duke said members had shown full support for the call to protest what he deemed unfair treatment of workers by the Judiciary.

The Judiciary had put contingency measures in place in anticipation of Monday’s action to ensure operations were not totally crippled.

Late on Monday night, the Judiciary provided a breakdown of the effect the workers’ action had on operations at courts nationwide. The information was provided by court, protocol and information manager Carl Francis in an e-mail. It made no mention of the level of absenteeism by staff. Tobago operations proceeded uninterrupted. Registry services as well as court sittings proceeded as scheduled, with the exception of Justice Gobin.

MONDAY'S COURT ACTIVITY

(Source: TT Judiciary)

SAN FERNANDO

Criminal

Justice St Clair Douglas sat

Justice Lucky sat

Civil

Justice Donaldson-Honeywell delivered a judgement in one matter and adjourned all other matters to March 26 at 1 pm (notice placed on courtroom door)

Justice Ramcharan sat

Justice Quinlan-Williams – Judge sat to facilitate the adjourning of matters.

Notices of rescheduling were placed on the following courts:

J Boodoosingh’s court

Justice R Mohammed’s court

By e-mail on March 14, the JSO to Justice Rampersad had indicated that all matters scheduled for Monday had been rescheduled for Tuesday.

PORT OF SPAIN

Court of Appeal

Both East and West court operated as usual. Chamber court was rescheduled. (Notice was placed on the courtroom door.)

High Court

The following Criminal Court judges sat:

Master Cazabon

Justice M Wilson

Justice Brown-Antoine

Master Scotland

Probate:

Probate Section was well staffed and functioning. Filings of new applications were taking bit longer than usual.

Civil Court Sittings:

The following judges sat:

Justices Charles, Kangaloo, Kokaram, Rahim, and Wilson.

The following judges rescheduled court:

Justices Aboud, Dean-Armorer, Gobin, M Mohammed, Seepersad and Master Pierre

The Magistracy

Magistrates sat in:

St George West

Tunapuna

Arima

Chaguanas

Couva