Driver arrested after Arima shooting

An employee of the Arima Borough Corporation is in police custody. He was arrested in relation go the shooting of a 39-year-old woman at Blanchisseuse Road, Arima, on Tuesday morning.

Police said at about 9.30, Racquel Charles was standing outside her home when a marked Arima Borough Corporation SUV, approached her.

As the car slowed down, the driver lowered the passenger side window and told her, "Yuh playing yuh like to cuss meh mother," before firing a gun and driving off.

Charles was unharmed. Members of the Arima Emergency Response Patrol went to the area and found one spent shell.

Police said the man was arrested at his workplace at the Arima Borough Corporation this morning.

Newsday spoke to Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julien this afternoon who confirmed the incident and said she and CEO of the Borough Corporation were taking the matter very seriously.

Newsday understands, the man who was employed as a driver for the corporation had access to all of its vehicles.