Diamond Vale, Carenage, Maraval shine

Jareem Mondezie, foreground, from Diamond Vale Govement School, looks to cross the finish line in frist place in the boys open walk 400m at the 32nd Kelvin Nancoo Primary School Milo Games,yesterday.

DIAMOND Vale Government’s dominance continued at the Kelvin Nancoo (Milo) Games when the school made it 32 consecutive titles in the West B girls and boys categories at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday.

For the entire day, the Diamond Vale students, clad in red and white, mounted the podium as the school delivered with some top performances yet again. It was a close race in the West B girls category with Diamond Vale finishing on 100 points, just ahead of Crystal Stream Government which had to settle for second place with 93 points. St Anthony’s Girls rounded off the top three with 40 points, barely getting past Diego Martin Government that ended with 39 points.

It was smooth sailing for Diamond Vale in the West B boys category ending with 254 points to win easily. Patna River Estate Government were a distant second with 74 points and Diego Martin Government finished in third position with 61 points.

Maraval RC were dethroned in the West A girls category having to settle for second place with 35 points. There was no stopping Carenage Girls on the day as the school amassed 75 points and Dunross Prep ended in third place with 25 points.

Maraval RC were unstoppable in the West A boys category ending with a massive total of 161 points to take the title away from Dunross. Dunross were second with 94 points and the International School of Port of Spain were third with 58 points.

Victor and Victrix Ludorum awards were distributed to the top individual athletes.

In the West B category, Diamond Vale swept the Under-9 category with Taqwan Charles and Ajani Taylor grabbing the girls and boys titles respectively. Crystal Stream won both Under-11 titles with Naomi Buckmire winning the girls crown and Savion Adams the boys.

In the Under-13, Teshawna Pope (St Anthony’s Girls) copped the girls prize and Hakeem Salandy (Diamond Vale) snatched the boys title. Nicola Sheppard (Diamond Vale) and Timothy Simpson (Patna River Estate) were the stand out performers in the Under-15 category.

In the West A category, Salimah Lawrence (Carenage Girls) and Kenna Fletcher (Cocorite Government) won the girls and boys Under-9 awards respectively and in the Under-11 category Akeria Leacock (Maraval RC) and Tannon Niemeyer (Dunross) copped the Under-11 prizes.

Ali Henry (Carenage Boys) was the top Under-13 boys athlete and there was a tie between Kaya Subero (Maraval RC) and Fatima Springer (Cocorite) among the girls. Shania Prescott (Carenage Girls) and Jayquan Bernard (Maraval RC) were the best Under-15 athletes.