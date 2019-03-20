Antoine slams century for Couva East in Intercol T20

COUVA East Secondary rebounded from its disappointment in the south championship 50-over competition with an impressive performance in round one of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Intercol T20 tournament, yesterday.

Couva East just missed out on promotion to the premiership division next season after finishing second in the south championship 50-over competition earlier this season. Denzil Antoine struck an unbeaten 141 and Sachin Dean pitched in with 41 to lead Couva Secondary to a mammoth 228 for three in 20 overs batting first against Princes Town West Secondary.

In reply, Princes Town were bundled out for 50 with Ronnillstar Perriera doing the bulk of the damage claiming five for 11.

Round two will be played tomorrow.

OTHER SCORES

Carapichaima East 104 (18 overs) (Suresh Sirju 17, Ranjiv Droojansingh 15; Keron Job 3/14, Sajid Karim 3/14) vs ASJA Boys, Charlieville 22 (10.4 overs) (Christopher Ramjohn 3/11, Reynaldo Redhead 3/2, R Droojansingh 2/2, Tarandath Basdeo 2/7) Carapichaima East won by 82 runs

ASJA Boys, San Fernando 101/9 (20 overs) (J Ramlogan 35, I Hyndman 28; V Lallman 2/16, L Dookran 2/16, A Ragoonanan 2/13) vs St Stephen’s College 84 (N Ramsook 17; U Abdool 5/10) ASJA won by 17 runs

Presentation College, San Fernando vs Penal Secondary - Presentation won by default

Queen’s Royal College vs Trinity College East - Trinity won by default

Signall Hill Secondary vs Manzanilla Secondary - Manzanilla won by default

Barataria South Secondary vs St Mary’s College - St Mary’s won by default

Toco Secondary vs Tunapuna Secondary - Tunapuna won by default