Sando vendors duck police

These street vendors hurry to move their items from High Street onto Short Street San Fernando as police were on foot patrol along High street to clamp down on illegal street vending in the southern capital. Photo: Jeff K. Mayers

STREET vending continues to be a huge issue on High Street, San Fernando.

Today clothes vendors were spotted running from police, hustling to hide their goods when six police officers started foot patrol along High Street. They were seen running with boxes and trolleys containing their goods

Other vendors sell fruit, vegetables, food and costume jewellery on the street.

The police were polite, warning vendors it was illegal to sell on the pavements of High Street, because: “The pavements were built for shoppers and pedestrians, and pointing out that pedestrians have to walk in the road when the pavements are occupied.

A clothes vendor who did not want to give his name said he started selling belts and clothes on the streets since he was laid off from his job a year ago.

“I worked for a security firm that went into receivership, so I have no choice but to sell on the streets.”

He said he was the father of four children, aged nine to 15, and it is difficult for him to feed and educate them.

Asked why he didn't sell his goods in the market, he said the San Fernando market was full, and also: “Vendors there are struggling to pay their dues because sales are very slow at that market on Lord Street.” He said he tries to push his goods by walking along the street and selling by hand.

Marva Collins said she has been selling local delicacies – sugar cake, coconut fudge, tamarind balls and toolum – for the past six years.

“We vendors have to catch sales from people who come to San Fernando for shopping,” Collins said, claiming this was the only way she can earn an honest living.

President of the San Fernando Business Association Daphne Bartlett said illegal vending continues daily on the streets of San Fernando. Politicians, she said, play games with the people.

“We have been lobbying for a permanent flea market in San Fernando for a long time. This is one way to deal with street vending.”

The SFBA suggested the market should be built at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, as the government owns the land around the stadium and should use it to build a flea market equipped with proper parking, toilets and security for those who sell on the streets, and this area could also be developed with other stadiums so that performers can use the facility throughout the year.

“This stadium is attracting thousands of people for fetes, so why not build a proper market for vendors?”

Bartlett said in every country one visits, there is always a flea market where one can look for reasonably priced items.

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello was in meetings yesterday and could not be reached for comment.