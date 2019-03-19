Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall visit Barbados

The Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visited Barbados as part of a Caribbean tour.

According to the Government Information Services (GIS), Barbados, the prince began his visit by meeting with Governor General Dame Sandra Mason and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

The GIS said the prince would later take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the National Heroes Square, in the heart of the country’s capital city.

He was said to have a packed schedule of official engagements which will also include a visit to the Nidhe Israel Synagogue, the only synagogue in Bridgetown, one of the oldest in the Western hemisphere and a Barbados National Trust property.

He was also due be briefed about the island’s hurricane preparedness, through the Field Medical Facility of the Barbados Defence Force and the Regional Security System.

During the afternoon, the prince was scheduled to learn more about the work of the Prince’s Trust International on the island, followed by a visit to a senior citizens’ village to meet some of the residents.

Meanwhile, the duchess, president of the Women of the World Festival, was to attend an event for Barbadian women of influence and visit the Derrick Smith School and Vocational Centre and the Maria Holder Diabetes Centre, during the morning. In the evening, the Duchess was scheduled to attend an official reception before leaving Barbados.

Both will continue their Caribbean tour to St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Cuba and the Cayman Islands.