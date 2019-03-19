No stopping SOTT: Raining gold in UAE

Donovan Garib

SPECIAL Olympics TT (SOTT) may just have to charter a flight home for the medals alone as they seized another two gold, five silver and seven bronze at the Special Olympics International 2019 World Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates today.

SOTT's two latest gold medal wins came from Trent Bethel and Donovan Garib, who swam victory in the 25m backstroke and the 100m freestyle, respectively, adding to Special Olympics TT's incredible collection of medals. Janet Davis added considerably to the haul, taking four bronze medals in powerlifting.

The count now stands at 35 medals: 12 gold, 13 silver and 10 bronze.