Kamla: UNC supports court staff

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar

THE Opposition Leader yesterday blamed Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi for action taken by court staff at the Judiciary yesterday.

In a statement, Kamla Persad-Bissessar said this action affected many attorneys, litigants and other people who went to the court to access its services at the Magistrates' Court, High Court and the Court of Appeal.

She said the court staff are very dedicated and would have had good reason to stay away from work.

Persad-Bissessar claimed there is a re-engineering of staff at the Judiciary.

"I have been told that certain permanent members of staff who have spent decades in the Judiciary are now being asked to resign from their permanent position and reapply for a new position,"she said, adding that this involved permanent and contract workers.

Questioning the motives behind such a move, Persad-Bissessar said the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) will "stand on the side of these employees."

She said the UNC will do this to ensure there is no political interference in the Judiciary., declaring, "We must ensure that the workers are allowed to carry out their duties without any fear of being transferred or fired."

She claimed this situation was the result of Al-Rawi's incompetence. Legislation he brought to Parliament to increase the number of judges and improve the court system had failed to achieve its objectives,she said, claiming the court is viewed with scorn and not dignity under Al-Rawi's watch.

Persad-Bissessar said the court would never have deteriorated to this state under the UNC and promised that when next the UNC regains office, it will "have the judicial complexes completed and equipped with state-of-the-art courtrooms."