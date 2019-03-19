Jail for grabbing 72-yr-old woman’s buttocks

A MAN grabbed a woman’s buttocks, then ran away when police tried to catch him. He will spend the next 30 days in jail for the crime.

Incensed by his action, senior magistrate Alicia Chankar warned John Charles, 59, that despite Mr Killa’s power soca hit Run Wid It, Carnival was over.

Charles pleaded guilty in San Fernando magistrates’ court to indecently assaulting the woman at San Fernando central market, Mucurapo Street, on Monday.

His victim is 72.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said it happened at about 3.45 pm when the woman was walking to the washrooms in the market. Charles told her, “I not drunk today,” then grabbed her buttocks.

The woman told PC Kwasi Constance, who was on foot patrol, what Charles had done and the policeman walked towards him, Seedan said, but Charles began to run out of the market.

Constance shouted, “Police! Police!”

He was able to hold on to Charles, who shouted, “This woman really making me get lock-up for this small thing?”

Asked why he committed the act, Charles told Chankar, “I was drunk.”

Charles admitted to Chankar that he is currently on bail for another case which is pending in the magistrates’ court.

The victim was seated in court and Chankar told her to step forward, then asked if she knew Charles.

“No, ma'am, I don’t know him. I just want him to go to jail for what he do,” she said.

Chankar told Charles he will serve 30 days in jail with hard labour, and commented, “You must treat women with respect. Carnival finish...What is the name of the song again: Grab something and run?”