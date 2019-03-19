Insp Alexander beats assault charge

Inspector Roger Alexander and another police officer have been freed of assaulting a man from Santa Cruz in 2016.

Magistrate Nizam Khan dismissed the charges against the two after prosecutors from the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) failed to start their trial. The start of the case has been hampered by prosecutors' inability to locate their civilian witnesses, despite assurances it would be done.

Alexander and Mires were accused of assaulting Christopher Charles with intent to cause him actual bodily harm. Mires was also facing an additional charge for committing common assault against Charles. Both policemen were suspended after they were charged for the alleged offences.

Alexander was also removed as the host of police's Beyond the Tape programme on TV6.

The charges arose out of an alleged incident near Charles’ home on Santa Cruz Old Road in July 2016.

Alexander was represented by Gilbert Peterson, SC, and Lee Merry, while attorney John Heath represented Mires.