Hyland wants TT team to stay focussed

TT MEN'S football team captain Khaleem Hyland is calling on his teammates to remain focussed ahead of tomorrow's friendly football international against hosts Wales at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham.

Hyland, in an interview yesterday during the team's training session at Everton, England, said, “It’s been a great start for us even though it’s a bit cold and rainy, but this is typical European weather.

"The facilities were great and hopefully we can continue to focus on the job. Since I have been on the national team the mood has always been great. It’s been one love and one family. We are just looking to work hard on and off the pitch as we look ahead to having a strong performance on Wednesday.

“We have to give respect to Wales as they have world-class players but we cannot show too much respect," continued the TT central midfielder. "Football is a game won on the day and who capitalises on their chances will be the winner. Hopefully we can stick to our game plan and complete our job.”

The TT team are expected to hold their final training session today at the Racecourse Ground.