Diamond Vale Govt to defend titles Kelvin Nancoo Games start today

Students from various primary schools throughout the country display a cheque from sponsors of the Kelvin Nancoo Primary Schools Games, at the launch, on Tuesday. Standing at right is chair of the games Mr Kelvin Nancoo.

HUNDREDS of student-athletes, several of whom are tipped to become future TT Olympians, will display their sporting talents when the Kelvin Nancoo Games, formerly the Milo Games, take centre stage today and tomorrow at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The West Zone Games will open today and will be followed tomorrow by the East Zone Games. The events start at 9 am on both days.

Diamond Vale Government, by far the most successful school at the annual event, will defend its West B boys and girls titles. Dunross Prep and Carenage Girls were last year’s respective boys and girls title-winners in the West A Zone.

In the East B Zone, Success RC and Eastern Girls will attempt to reign supreme once again, as with Chinapoo Government and St Dominic’s RC in the East A boys’ and girls’ categories respectively.

In the lead-up to the event, the title sponsor Milo presented organisers with sponsorship valued at $150,000, with Raymond Wallace, business executive officer at Nestle, Anglo Dutch Caribbean Region, describing it as “part and parcel of our contribution toward the future of our youth.”

“Like so many successful athletes who have passed through these games – including the likes of Richard Thompson, Michelle Lee Ahye and Jehue Gordon – you have the opportunity to soar, to make your dreams a reality (and) to make yourself, your family, your country proud. It all starts with you,” Wallace told the students present at the event’s recent launch.

President of the TT Olympic Committee Brian Lewis, who at the launch thanked Milo for sponsoring the games for more than 30 years, said, “My message is that the future of TT and the future of TT that you want to see resides in this room at this point in time...it begins at the primary school and I encourage and urge you all to take the involvement of children at the primary school level seriously.

“Whether you from John John, Sea Lots, Morvant, Westmoorings, Charlotteville, Goodwood or Belmont, all children want to do is play.”

In 2017, the Milo Games were renamed in honour of Kelvin Nancoo, lead organiser of the track and field meet since its inception.