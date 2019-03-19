Call for talks on 2nd Tobago Carnival

CAPTAIN LEACOCK: Tobago Festivals Commission chairman George Leacock navigates his "ship" while playing in the band “Happy Lost Sailors” in Scarborough on Carnival Monday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Council has proposed a motion to discuss the way forward on a second Carnival for the island to be debated at the level of the Assembly Legislature.

So said representative for Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside Farley Augustine, responding to questions from Newsday about Tobago hosting a second Carnival.

“The Minority has proposed a motion in the house that treats with Carnival. It asks us to do two things: to reinvent the currentCarnival celebrations as we have it, as well as to give consideration to having a second festival. We’re just awaiting the final approvals from the presiding officer,” he said.

The issue of a separate Carnival for Tobago has been a long-standing discussion, which remains unresolved.

Augustine is of the view that the powers that be on the island need to seriously re-evaluate its Carnival celebrations.

“When we look at what happened this year and even in previous years, we are seeing a trajectory that points at a diminishing participation in the annual festivities.

"It means then that we have to sit and re-evaluate our offerings. It means then that Tobago needs to assess whether it should be offering a miniature version of the Trinidad Carnival in Tobago, while Trinidad Carnival is happening.

“The reality is…given our economies of scale, given the population size, given the proximity of Trinidad to Tobago, we would not be able to attract a sizeable crowd to Tobago unless we offer something different.

He also said some events needed to be cancelled.

"For example, having three simultaneous J’Ouverts in Tobago doesn’t make sense…because some will suffer, given the population size and the amount of people that participates,” he said.

He recalled in 2012, in an hour-long meeting, Arts and Multiculturalism Minister Winston Peters and THA Chief Secretary Orville London failed to reach agreement on a second Carnival in Tobago, saying the response was “clear politics.”

“I believe that was just because of the politics of the day and the fact that the proposal was coming from the People’s Partnership Government.

“We need to look at it again, we need to sit with those who currently plan the Tobago Fest and see if there is any merit to working with them.

"But we need to seriously consider a second festival. The economics of Carnival across the region would show you that it is worthwhile, it makes money, it brings visitors…

"If you look at what has happened in Jamaica for example, their Carnival is on the rise and they are marketing it as part of their tourism product as well.

"So we can benefit from an end-of-year Carnival. and if we ought to keep a second Carnival, let’s say in September, it gives an opportunity for bands from Trinidad to do their band launches in Tobago as well. So our second Carnival technically can be connected to our traditional Carnival.

"Nothing is wrong if we have both. The economics is on the side that additionally Tobago needs to stop seeing Carnival as just a fete.”