CAL providing more airbridge seats

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) is scheduled to provide 251,420 seats on the domestic airbridge for April to June.

The airline made this announcement in a statement yesterday. CAL said it will provide 82,528; 85,792 and 83,100 seats for April, May and June respectively.

CAL said it continues to closely manage the airbridge and adjusts its schedule as required, to facilitate seamless travel between Trinidad and Tobago.

It also reported that between February 1 and 28, it operated 1,101 flights, provided 76,009 seats and carried 67,523 passengers between the two islands.

During the Carnival peak period, between February 25 and March 11, CAL operated a total of 630 flights on the airbridge and 39,145 passengers were transported using ATR72-600 and Boeing737-800 NG aircraft.

CAL transported 74,645 passengers and provided 85,568 seats in January. Its on-time performance (within 15 minutes) for January was 91 per cent.

In February, CAL transported 67,523 passengers and provided 76,009 seats and its on-time performance in February was 92 per cent.