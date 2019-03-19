Beauty and the eyes of beholders

THE EDITOR: We live in a land which is ruled by the popularity of the individual. Our Westminster brand of politics says “winner takes all.” Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, and if you have sufficient beholders in the basket, you win at everything. It matters not who might like or dislike you, once you are beloved by the general public. The man in the street has the last word.

Today, the man in the street says that Gary Griffith, the Commissioner of Police, is the best thing in TT since sliced bread. We know “Double-G” talks too much. He is a bit of a show-off. He enjoys dressing up. All of which is typical “Trini to the bone” male and female behaviour. “All yuh hear what Gary say?” is the latest big news.

Griffith is almost close to being as “bad” as late commissioner Randolph Burroughs, if not “badder.” Some people are jealous of the man because he is frightening off the bandits. I even believe that some bandits might think it’s kind of cute fighting up with Griffith. If he shoots them dead it is big news. Newspapers, TV, Facebook. Everybody gone viral.

While the CoP is indeed making a dent in the crime statistics, he is also on his own popularity treadmill. If he slows down, falls off, fails to deliver to a very greedy public, crapaud smokes his pipe.

In the end, the media will prevail because the pen is mightier than the sword. History will have the last word.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin