Angus creates Ife Mi

TWENTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD Dayle Abeje Angus is making a name for herself in the fashion industry.

On January 31, the young designer launched her fourth line, Ife Mi, which continues to be making waves.

“Ife Mi is Yoruba and translates to 'My Love' in English. The collection and the name is a representation of the different types of love we go through as women.

“It was really personal to me because I was going through a phase of falling in love with myself. This collection caters to young women who just want to have fun. They want pieces that are easy to dress up or dress down. We launched this collection on January 31 – the anniversary of our first year in business, and so far we have gotten a positive response from social media and just fans of the brand on a whole,” she told Newsday Tobago.

This collection consists of four pieces that can be worn for almost all occasions, while her target audience is young females from the diasporas who love wearing anything colourful and playful.

“So far, we have released four collections, the first being Et Al in 2017, Mesh Lyfe and Aure in 2018 and Ife Mi this year.

“My pieces are easy to wear. This means it’s easy to dress them up or down, wear them casually or to pair them with a cute pair of heels and head to an event.”

Angus is the owner and operator of a small designer boutique, while she also owns a design company – both named House of Abeje – at Wilson Road in Scarborough. Her boutique one year ago. Angus said she has been designing all her life, but only took the craft professionally approximately three years ago.

“It was something I had always wanted to do which is why I went to school for it. Ever since I was young, I dreamt about having my own fashion house.

“I graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion design from Marymount University in 2015. We launched my design company House of Abeje in 2015, and our first brand Linkage was created in 2016.”

With her eyes set on both the regional and international markets, Angus’ most satisfying moment is when people appreciate her work.

“Seeing the smile on a client’s face really makes what I do even more satisfying.

“I am interested in really making a mark in the region, so my focus right now is creating pieces which cater to different cultures / demographics.”

In five years’ time, it is her hope to have multiple boutiques regionally, while her online platform would have gained significant traction internationally.

Here is a look at pieces from the latest collection Ife Mi.