AG dismisses Kamla, Duke

Faris Al-Rawi

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi rejected the Opposition Leader's allegations that "justice holidays" being taken by some court workers were the result of of political interference in the Judiciary. Speaking yesterday with Newsday after a Special Select Committee meeting at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre, Al-Rawi said Kamla Persad-Bissessar's " flights of fantasy really need to be backed up by facts."

He said Persad-Bissessar "is clearly borrowing from the agitations of another politician," Tobago House of Assembly Minority Leader Watson Duke. Al-Rawi said Persad-Bissessar failed to do "an ounce of positive work" as prime minister to improve the criminal justice system, "save for giving us Section 34," and the People's National Movement is the first government to enable and operationalise "two brand-new courts in a brand-new division."

Al-Rawi said the expansion of the criminal justice system through the criminal and road traffic division involves hiring additional court staff and more judges.

He was not surprised by Persad-Bissessar's promise of building judicial complexes should the United National Congress (UNC) regain power, saying Persad-Bissessar was excellent at "anything involving a contract and a dollar. He added, " She will be answering for those issues very shortly in the public domain."

Recalling Persad-Bissessar's declaration that the UNC will form no alliances with any political party for the upcoming local and general elections, Al-Rawi said it was interesting she was piggy-backing off Duke, who "indicated he wants to run for a general election."

While there are industrial-relations issues involved, Al-Rawi said, "This is a matter for the Judiciary to manage."

Duke, as Public Service Association (PSA) president, Al-Rawi said, "cannot possibly be representing contract workers."

He added, "Public servants cannot be fired."

Al-Rawi explained that if adjustments are to be made, public servants would have to be placed elsewhere in the public service, and Duke seems to be confused about the facts in this matter.

Al-Rawi concluded Persad-Bissessar and Duke's allegations were nothing more than "a storm in a teacup."