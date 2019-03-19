A true asset

THE EDITOR: Far too often reports detailing the unacceptable service provided by TT missions abroad are highlighted in the daily newspapers, but recently I had reason to visit the consulate in Miami and today I applaud the staff for their competency and efficiency.

I especially acknowledge Sharon Marajh, the receptionist, who has left a lasting impression with her sunny disposition and storehouse of knowledge. She is a true asset to not only the consulate but the country as well.

EP SAUNDERS via e-mail