Stefan Monteil dies

Stefan Monteil

Flavorite Foods Ltd CEO Stefan Monteil, died of a heart attack at St Clair Medical Centre in Port of Spain at approximately 1 am yesterday. He was 46.

Monteil was the son of former Clico Investment Bank chairman Andre Monteil and Sherlyn Monteil, and the brother of Kieran and Sasha Monteil.

Monteil had been Flavorite’s CEO since May 2012.

The senior Monteil told Newsday yesterday that his son, who had been a diabetic for several years, had been receiving dialysis treatment three times a week owing to his deteriorating condition. However, Friday’s dialysis session did not go well.

“He wasn’t feeling good whole weekend. We were going to fly him to the (United) States for treatment of his kidney and pancreas, but he didn’t make it,” said Monteil.

He added: “I must praise the team of doctors at the hospital. They worked on his body for 45 minutes to bring him back, but just before 1 am they pronounced him dead.”

The doctors included his son’s personal physican, Dr Roberts. Monteil said if she had not been there his son might have gone long before.

Former purchasing officer at Flavorite Joy Fernandes-Giuseppi said Stefan Monteil always gave the youths in the company an ear.

"He was rootsy. Anybody could talk to him. Many got opportunities through him. Unfortunately his sickness kept him back from getting more involved, and this impeded his impact on the company. He was very approachable and always checked for people. He was a good soul.”

Stefan Monteil was also a founding member of the mas band Yuma Vibe, which sent its condolences to the Monteil family yesterday.

Acacia de Verteuil of Yuma’s communications team wrote in a release from the band: “Stefan was a lover of culture, innovator and a source of strength to the Yuma Vibe family and all its affiliates.

“On behalf of the Yuma Vibe family, we offer our deepest condolences to the Monteil family as they mourn this incredible loss.”

As a mark of respect, Yuma has closed its mas camp for business until March 26.

Social media also lit up on the passing of Monteil.

Valmiki Maharaj, bandleader of Lost Tribe, posted: "Carnival Stands as a family today #RIPstefan," and the band officially posted: "To our brother in mas, thank you for your passionate leadership, forward thinking and leadership. We will miss your counsel, support and friendship. Condolences to the Monteil and Yuma families. RIP."

Former Miss TT Danielle Jones-Hunte wrote in a post: "My friend is gone. His body couldn’t keep up with his passion anymore...he was too young and upwardly mobile...You think you knew him...But did you know he was a visionary? He’s lined up so many of us for success....he could laugh, yell and fuss all at the same time...he had calves (almost) as big as mine and we laughed at that forever...RIP my Monty. Life of the party."