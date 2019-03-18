Sexual Offences SSC meets this week

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

THE Special Select Committee on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2019 will hold two public hearings this week. The first happens Tuesday at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre at 10.30 am. The second takes pace at the same venue on Thursday at 3 pm. The SSC will hold an in-camera meeting on March 26 at Tower D on 9.30 am. Among the groups which are scheduled to appear before the SSC is the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

During last week's hearings, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said gender persuasion was not being used to determine whether or not someone is a sexual offender. Al-Rawi replied, “There are 27 laws in TT that discriminate against what some of the rest of the world deems discrimination.”

Al-Rawi is the mover of the bill. SSC member, Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh has suggested chemical castration be used as a deterrent to sexual offenders.

The Senate sits today at Tower D at 1.30 pm to debate the Companies (Amendment Bill 2018). The bill was passed in the House of Representatives on March 8. The House sits on Friday at the same venue at 1.30 pm for Private Members Day. The sitting is the second for this month. Under the Standing Orders, the Prime Minister will be answering questions from the Opposition during prime minister's question period. Dr Rowley left the country on March 5 to do tests on a coronary issue. Last Thursday, acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert said Rowley does not require surgery and is in good health.

Rowley is due home Tuesday.