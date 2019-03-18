Self-help recipients clogging system

National Commission for Self Help CEO Elroy Julien, left, said purchase order recipients are not cashing the grants in a timely manner.

RECIPIENTS of purchase orders have been clogging the system by not going to the designated hardware to cash in. CEO of the National Commission for Self Help Elroy Julien said so last week, even as $374,021.88 in purchase orders were distributed to 17 people on the western end of Tobago. The distribution was made by the Ministry of Community Development and the National Commission.

Addressing recipients at the Signal Hill Community Centre, Julien said, "Our grant recipients have not been visiting the hardware after receiving grants in a timely manner to cash in on their purchase orders. This situation has been creating backlogs in our system, making it extremely difficult for the commission to assist other worthy persons like yourselves. In this regard, I implore you to cash in on your purchase orders in a timely manner.”

Chairman of the commission Anthony Campbell reiterated Julien's statement, stressing, "When you get your vouchers, it's very important for us to get further funding to carry on this programme. What we’ll like you to do is, upon getting your grant, do not fold it in your pocket or put it on the side table. We want you to go to the hardware designated, get your materials for the respective jobs and get cracking.

He explained that the commission's funding comes from the Government when it submits the invoices showing recipients have spent the money on materials.

"We would like you please to get rid of that voucher for the materials as soon as possible, so that we can carry on the programme and get more funding to another batch of recipients.”

Julien said through the distribution of grants, the commission’s services would empower worthy individuals to become self-sufficient, and the distribution signalled the commission’s continued commitment to improving the quality of life of all deserving citizens.

“This commission has been a strong advocate for poverty alleviation in this country and have lived up to its mandate to alleviate poverty, through the provision of its product and services,” he said.

The recipients were presented with vouchers for minor repairs and construction grants. Two received grants for development programmes.

Among them were Rebecca Thom-Henry, Bernice Thomas, Germin Stewart, Audrey Adams, Keren Crawford, Hermine Barton, Nerva Cupid, Victor Williams and Lorna Lashley.