QRC, Bishop Anstey snatch water polo crowns

Action between Bishop Anstey and St Joseph's Convent in the Republic Bank National Secondary Schools Water Polo League final.

Queen’s Royal College and Bishop Anstey High School won the Open male and female divisions at the Republic Bank National Secondary Schools Water Polo League, held at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, a week ago.

It was a day of fierce competition and several close matches that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

After ceding medals to St Mary’s College in both the Under 14 and Under 16 male matches, QRC were not about to surrender their last chance for glory on their Open match against St Mary’s. The Royalians scored what looked to be a tie-breaking goal in the last 45 seconds of the male Open division final, but St Mary’s stunned them with an equaliser to make it 13-13 with just 14 seconds to go. The match was decided on penalties with QRC outscoring their rivals 5-4 for the title.

Only one goal separated Bishop Anstey High School from St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain in their Open female final, which ended 9-8. Despite St Joseph's Convent's best efforts and some fantastic saves by goalkeeper Gabriella Belcon, they couldn't shake Bishop Anstey who edged them for the gold. There was another close contest between the two for the under-16 title, which Bishop Anstey won 14-13.

The calibre of the athletic performances on display demonstrated why the league has proven to be a breeding ground for successful professional and university-level athletes.

It also marks the start of a fantastic first year for Republic Bank as hosts of the event. The bank’s support of the league was part of its commitment to the development of youth through sport under the Power to Learn pillar of its Power to Make A Difference Programme.