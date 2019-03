Police investigating Carapo murder

File photo

Police are investigating the murder of a 50-year-old Carapo man early Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 7.35 am and found Rudolph Poon lying in a pool of blood at his Pinewood Drive home.

Poon's brother told police he checked on him at around 6.30 am and found him unresponsive.

A district medical officer went to the scene and declared Poon dead.