PDP: Less talk, more action needed

Kinnesha George-Harry

LESS talk and more action is needed to combat the scourge of crime on the island. That is the belief of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), responding to the murder of 85-year-old businessman Donald Parks last week.

“We all can do more than talk. We all can do more. We must act," the PDP declared.

In a press release last Wednesday, the organisation said, "We were all horrified to learn of the tragic murder of long-standing Tobago entrepreneur. The murder of Mr Parks followed the senseless attack on two visitors to our island over the weekend. These occurrences have left us saddened yet angry at how easily the peace that has long defined our island paradise could be disturbed.

"As we rise to a new day, the Minority Council of the Tobago House of Assembly wishes to urge us all to do more than feel sad or angry. We must act…We have wasted too much time philosophising about the changes in our island community. We have for too long been nostalgic about the Tobago of long ago. We have bemoaned our present state of indiscipline and anti-social behaviours for far too long.”

The political party said the first action must be to reassemble the social institutions, which will not require large sums of money.

“Rather, it requires regrouping; it requires volunteering with our schools, youth groups, sport groups and faith-based organizations among others; and providing healthy neighbourly support for families. The negative incidents over the past few days must remind our young professionals that they must aspire to do more than become 'zessers' and social media influencers. It is time to give back to the villages that raised you by giving.

"The Division with responsibility for family development must make family counselling, mental health and support readily available through all our community centres. It must be easy for families and individuals to access psychological support with unnecessary red tapes or expenses,”

The PDP stressed people must speak up when presented with information about crimes and criminal elements in their communities.

“Tobago must no longer be a safe haven for criminals. We must attack our drug trade and provide rehabilitation for our addicts. The Tobago Rehabilitation and Empowerment Centre (TREC) must be re-operationalised immediately. Village councils must be transformed from default political party groups to provide meaningful community leadership.

“The Minority Council over the past month has been meeting with community sport leaders and planning community sport development as a way of combating negative behaviours in the communities we represent. We urge all elected members of the THA to spend some more time reaching out to the vulnerable members of their constituencies.”