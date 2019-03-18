Murder toll reaches 100 with 2 Sunday killings

Crime scene investigators look for evidence after Chaguanas pensioner Joseph Phillip was shot in the front seat of a taxi at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine, yesterday

Seeta Persad and Shane Superville

A 71-year-old pensioner was shot dead while sitting in a taxi outside the Gulf City Mall in La Romaine yesterday afternoon.

According to reports, just after 3 pm, Joseph Phillip, of Edinburgh 500, got into a San Fernando-bound taxi, when a man walked up to him and fired several shots. The taxi driver was getting other passengers when Phillip was shot. The shooter then entered a Nissan Tiida which drove off. Phillip died in the car while holding on to a black plastic bag.

Shoppers at the popular mall heard screams coming from the carpark.

They called the police who up to late yesterday were at the scene. A large crowd gathered as police cordoned off the area with caution tape and crime scene investigators looked for evidence.

Also yesterday, a 50-year-old Arima man became the 99th murder victim for the year.

Newsday understands Rudolph Poon, of Pinewood Drive, Carapo, Arima was at his home at around 6.45 am when he was gunned down.

Police said he was the relative of a state witness in a double murder in the area, but are not sure if his killing was related.

In a separate incident, officers of the Western Divison descended on L’Anse Mitan, Carenage, on Saturday between 8 pm and 10 pm, in which they arrested 10 people for several offences.