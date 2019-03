Mayaro businessman shot in face

A Mayaro businessman is being treated at the Sangre Grande Hospital this afternoon after he was shot in the face by gunmen near a bar.

Police said Elias Hyndman, 55, was at the Chit and Chat Bar, Hyndman Avenue, Mayaro, at around 11.30 am when a silver car stopped and someone inside started shooting at him.

Hyndman was shot once and was taken to the hospital by passersby. He is unable to talk, police said.