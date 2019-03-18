Man beaten, thrown into Siparia well

Siparia fire officers rescued a man who was beaten and thrown about 16 feet down a well last night, breaking both his legs.

The victim, Romeo Mitchell, who lives at Syne Village, is warded at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police said it happened last night at Mora Dam Road in Siparia. Water from the well is used by the nearby PowerGen facility.

Residents nearby heard Mitchell’s cries for help and found him inside the well. They contacted fire officers and police, who rescued Mitchell. He was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility and was transferred to the hospital.

Sgt Jaggernath and PCs Jimdar and Phillip visited the scene this morning, interviewed people and later arrested a man, who remains in custody.