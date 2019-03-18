Man found dead in Chaguanas house

The body of a 55-year-old man was found minutes ago at his home off the Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas.

His identity has not yet been revealed by police, but they are at the scene and are investigating whether foul play was involved in his death.

Newsday was told relatives of the man, who live abroad, were not able to reach him for the past few days. They got worried, and contacted the police, who visited the man’s house, accompanied by other relatives living in TT.

When they got into the house they found the man dead.

Police are currently processing the scene but the man’s body is expected to be removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy