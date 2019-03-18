Kind guard at Starlite

THE EDITOR: On Thursday I visited the Starlite Shopping Centre in Diego Martin and would be failing in not recognising the professional security guards assigned to the property. They were very present and pleasant in directing drivers by way of managing the traffic flow within the area.

The highlight however was when I was assisted by a female guard who saw that I was having trouble in negotiating the steps after visiting the pharmacy.

I thought this hospitable offer was indeed noteworthy and kind. She is a model for all security personnel to follow.

RICHARD LOBO, Diego Martin