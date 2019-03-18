N Touch
Monday 18 March 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Kind guard at Starlite

THE EDITOR: On Thursday I visited the Starlite Shopping Centre in Diego Martin and would be failing in not recognising the professional security guards assigned to the property. They were very present and pleasant in directing drivers by way of managing the traffic flow within the area.

The highlight however was when I was assisted by a female guard who saw that I was having trouble in negotiating the steps after visiting the pharmacy.

I thought this hospitable offer was indeed noteworthy and kind. She is a model for all security personnel to follow.

RICHARD LOBO, Diego Martin

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Kind guard at Starlite"

Letters to the Editor

A sign from God

THE EDITOR: Recently and not for the first time there has been a locust invasion…

Priorities

THE EDITOR: WOW! Carnival 2019 was a wonderful combination of colour and music this year,…

Castration..

THE EDITOR: There is never a dull moment in TT. The hard and erect topic…