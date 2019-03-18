Kees brings Savannah joy to ‘Paradise’

Kees Dieffenthaller, centre, performs his 2019 hit Savannah Grass at Call to Paradise all-inclusive fete last Saturday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

Kinnesha George-Harry

CARNIVAL 2019 ended in Tobago just like it began – with sweet soca music.

Last Saturday, Opulence Promotions hosted its third instalment of Call to Paradise, a premium all-inclusive fete, which brought the curtain down on celebrations. Themed “Year of the Angels,” the poolside of the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort was transformed for an evening of food, fun and freedom.

Patrons revelled in "paradise" and left with a sense of satisfaction and gratification. One patrons said it was one final opportunity to experience the freedom only the Carnival season allows.

Upon entry, patrons were greeted with a superbly decorated ambiance, complete with plants, trees, grassy areas and the signature Call to Paradise branded mugs.

Live performances got underway shortly after 7 pm, with local upcoming soca artiste Kelsie "Kellz" Roble, who made way for US-based Trini star Lyrikal, who electrified the audience with his past and present hits.

Patrice Roberts had the crowd absorbed in her repertoire which began with her delivery of Like it Hot, before inviting Ricardo Drue to sing his 2019 ode to friendship, I Got You.

The entertainment moved swiftly along but the crowd could not get enough of Skinny Fabulous, who had patrons jumping and waving to Famalay.

The 2019 Road March champion, alongside Bunji Garlin and Machel Montano, made way for Kees Dieffenthaller, who began with a powerful performance of his road march contender, Savannah Grass, which left the crowd roaring with approval. Savannah Grass was certainly a crowd favourite as it raised the energy of the fete more than any other song.

But the artistes and their performances weren’t the only anticipation of the evening, as the packed poolside patrons were treated to exquisite cuisine prepared by master chefs from across the island, while enjoying the breathtaking scenery. The exquisite array of gourmet dishes included a choice of tasty finger foods, curried crab, curried iguana, wild hog, tattoo, agouti, dumplings and the traditional rice and peas, buss up shut, Sauce hot doubles, souse along with tropical ice cream and chow.

Then there was the “sober zone” which offered corn soup as well as fish broth. The fete also featured well-stocked bars around the venue which boasted a plethora of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink offerings.

The eight-hour event also provided a beauty top-up zone for the women who wanted to freshen up their make-up.

All in all, the event was well received by those attending for the first time and by those hoping to enjoy the remnants of Carnival 2019 before it was all over.