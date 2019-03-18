Human bones found near Princes Town

File photo

A man who went to survey land in a bushy area off Perry Young Branch Road near Princes Town on Saturday morning stumbled upon human remains.

They included a skull. The identity of the victim remains unknown and the police said several bones were missing.

They are calling on the public to help identify the victim and to solve any possible crime.

Anyone with information on the remains can contact 555, 999 or 800-TIPS. People can also text or WhatsApp the Commissioner of Police at 482-GARY.

Police from Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating.