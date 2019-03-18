Duke claims ‘justice holiday’ a success

PSA president Watson Duke PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

PUBLIC Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke is reporting a 100 per cent response from public officers in the Judiciary to the call for the nationwide shutdown of court operations, dubbed a “justice holiday.”

And, he has warned that it will continue on Tuesday.

At a media conference at the PSA’s offices at Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, said there was full support by public officers of the call to protest what he deemed to be the unfair treatment of workers by the Judiciary.

“All courts were affected. Every single one,” Duke said.

Staff are protesting a restructuring exercise by the Judiciary which they say will lead to their positions being terminated by September 1.

However, the Judiciary has said no decision had been taken to terminate staff.

In a response to questions by Newsday, the Judiciary said last week, ““No one is being asked to resign their positions. If anyone is an appointed person in the public service, they have a position in the public service. No post which has a post holder is being abolished in any Judiciary restructuring. Note in any event that the Public Service Commission, by law, provides for and manages all assignments of all civil servants in the civil service.”

It also noted that of the 62 per cent without tenure, 25 per cent are either On the Job Trainees - on a non-renewable contract of up to two years - or staff who are assigned for three months by the Ministry of Labour.

It noted that by September 1, a number of public sector positions vacant - where no public officer has been appointed - are to be abolished.